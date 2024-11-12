Invacare Holdings Corporation and MIGA Holdings LLC Announce MIGA's Acquisition of Invacare's North American Business

Owned by the Same Group as C+A Global and Other Brands, MIGA Holdings Brings a Proven Track Record in Manufacturing and Sales to Amplify and Accelerate Invacare Corporation's Strategic Growth

ELYRIA, Ohio and EDISON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move to enhance market growth, Invacare Holdings Corporation and MIGA Holdings LLC today announced that MIGA has acquired Invacare's North American business.

The acquisition positions Invacare to optimize its operations and accelerate growth in North America. This move enhances Invacare's ability to better satisfy its customer needs and further expand as a market leader in the healthcare mobility space. MIGA Holdings is owned by the same owners as C+A Global, a leading worldwide manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products, as well as global brands Saris and ZINK. The company has a proven track record of purchasing, redeveloping and transforming companies across categories through world-class manufacturing, sales and distribution.

"We're excited by the opportunity to expand on Invacare's well-established foundation of excellence in both products and people, and to continue delivering on its mission of 'Making Life's Experiences Possible'," said Chaim Piekarski, CEO of MIGA Holdings LLC. "This aligns with our strategic approach to seeking out high-potential brands that we not only support, but truly elevate to achieve new levels of market leadership and growth."

"We are confident that this strategic change will be a benefit to both the North American and European/Asia Pacific businesses of Invacare," said Geoff Purtill, President and CEO of Invacare Holdings Corporation. "This transaction not only allows us to concentrate on our core operations, but also empowers each regional business to focus on the specific needs of the customers in its dedicated regions. With MIGA's established presence and proven history of success in North America, we expect this acquisition to open new opportunities for growth and improvement in service delivery."

About Invacare

Invacare is a pioneer in mobility and healthcare solutions, dedicated to delivering products that focus on Making Life's Experiences Possible. The company manufactures and distributes a broad range of medical devices, supporting individuals across various stages of care. Invacare's product offerings include manual wheelchairs, advanced powered wheelchairs, specialized seating and positioning solutions, therapeutic beds and mattresses, patient lifts and slings, and daily living aids and personal care products that enhance quality of life. The company sells its products through home medical equipment providers, retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors, and government health services. For more information, visit www.invacare.com .

About MIGA Holdings LLC - Brands

C+A Global is a world-class brand builder and licensee, driving the innovation and growth of some of the world's biggest and most beloved consumer products from HP, Kodak, and more. With over two decades of experience, C+A Global takes every product in its portfolio to new levels of success, leveraging targeted insights on trends, state-of-the-art design, logistical and manufacturing capabilities, and in-depth marketing and tech savvy. For more information, visit www.caglobal.com .

Saris exists to break down barriers and provide opportunities for all people to fall in love with the bike. Inclusive thought process is behind everything they do. Through their products, their people, their partners, and their advocacy efforts - Saris is dedicated to removing the obstacles that exist between ALL people and their ride. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Saris proudly dreams, designs, and builds car racks, indoor bike trainers, and public bike systems. For more information, visit www.Saris.com .

ZINK offers the only totally ink-free photo solution on the market. The company is a pioneer in sustainable, affordable inkless printing - delivering the future of photo printing. ZINK's award-winning printing technology embeds all of the color needed for printing an image or text right into the paper itself. ZINK continues to innovate its paper to maximize quality, sustainability, and fun, with a state-of-the-art research and development lab in Massachusetts, and manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, USA. For more information, visit www.zink.com .

