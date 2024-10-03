Invaio Sciences Appoints André Andonian as Chairman of the Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invaio Sciences, a Flagship Pioneering bioplatform company focused on accelerating the leap to nature-positive agriculture, today announced the appointment of André Andonian as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. Robert Berendes has decided to step down after serving as Chairman of the Board since 2019 and will continue to serve on the board of Invaio.

Andonian is Chair of Asia Pacific and Strategic Advisor at Flagship Pioneering, where he and Ignacio Martinez are responsible partners for Invaio. He is also Senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey & Company, where he has advised companies in advanced industries for more than 30 years. Andonian's background in driving strategic transformations across diverse industries aligns perfectly with Invaio's mission to revolutionize agriculture by providing farmers with more natural crop protection.

"We are thrilled to have André take on the role of Chairman. His deep understanding of global industries, strategic acumen, and passion for sustainable solutions make him the ideal leader to guide Invaio into its next phase of growth and innovation," said Ignacio Martinez, General Partner at Flagship Pioneering. "I would also like to thank Robert for his important contribution to Invaio over the last five years and look forward to our continued collaboration."

In addition to his role at McKinsey, Andonian has also held influential positions in various industries, including serving on the boards of leading companies, foundations and educational institutions.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chairman at Invaio Sciences," said Andonian. "The company's approach to agriculture, grounded in cutting-edge science and a deep respect for nature, is truly transformative. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate Invaio's impact on sustainable agriculture, ensuring a healthier and more productive future for farmers and consumers alike."

As Chairman, Andonian will play a key role in guiding Invaio's strategic direction, fostering partnerships, and scaling its innovative solutions to meet the challenges of modern agriculture. His appointment reflects Invaio's continued dedication to building a leadership team with the expertise and vision to drive meaningful change in the global agricultural sector.

About André Andonian

André Andonian is Chair of Asia Pacific and Strategic Advisor at Flagship Pioneering. He has over three decades of experience advising companies around the globe on a broad range of strategic, operational, and organizational topics, with a longstanding presence in the APAC region.

Andonian is Senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey & Company, where he worked for 34 years, including as Senior Partner, Chairman of Japan, and Managing Partner of Korea. He also led Client Impact & Experience across Asia and was a member of McKinsey's leadership teams in Asia, Europe, and the United States, advising clients in the high-tech, industrial, automotive & assembly, aerospace, basic materials, biotech, and private equity sectors. He was a long-term member of the firm's global board and held extensive additional senior leadership roles in support of growth, people, and overall knowledge development. Prior to joining McKinsey, Andonian worked at Masco Corporation in the US and at IBM in Austria, Spain, and the Middle East.

Andonian also serves as an Independent Director of the Board of ADI, Chair of the Board of Cognaize in the US, and NC Chair of AEM Holdings in Singapore. He is a member of the Advisory Board of the Sports & Health Sciences Department of the Technical University of Munich, chairs the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology, and is a Special Advisor to the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

As a Fulbright Scholar, Andonian received an MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an MA and BA in Social & Economic Sciences as well as a BSc in Engineering, all with highest distinction, from institutions in his hometown of Vienna, Austria.

About Invaio

Invaio Sciences, a Flagship Pioneering company, is a bioplatform company accelerating the leap to nature-positive agriculture. The company builds on advances in human health and digital innovation to develop biological technologies for crop health, enabling farmers to both improve yields and use more natural crop health solutions. Invaio is addressing consumer demands and unlocking radical benefits for farmers and the environment, leaving every acre better today and for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.invaio.com or follow Invaio on X (Twitter) or LinkedIn.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds bioplatform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $75 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.8 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $27 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, and Tessera Therapeutics.

SOURCE Invaio Sciences