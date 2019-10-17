Invariant Hires Stephanie Smith To Lead Expansion Into Strategic Communications

"Invariant is known for explaining business to Washington and Washington to business. Strategic communications is a natural extension of our work," said Heather Podesta, CEO and founder of Invariant. "Increasingly, our clients are seeking fresh thinking for communicating corporate positions and priorities in a smart, proactive manner. I have great confidence in Stephanie's ability to lead and grow this offering."

Smith's consumer marketing and corporate reputation experience spans technology, retail, CPG, and B2B companies. In her most recent role, she led global new business efforts for MSL, Publicis Groupe's public relations agency network. She also served as global account lead for the agency's Netflix business, including spearheading the agency's work on Netflix's 130+ country simultaneous launch.

"More than ever, clients are looking for strategic counselors who are true business partners. Invariant has such a deep understanding of how business is done in Washington; joining that knowledge with business and communications strategy at the C-suite level is an exciting opportunity," said Stephanie Smith.

An Emmy Award winning former producer from ABC News, Smith spent more than a decade in broadcast journalism, covering major breaking news, features, and politics.

Invariant is an innovative, bipartisan government relations and public affairs firm providing strategic advice to companies, trade associations, non-profits, and individuals on how to make Washington work for them. We provide clients with sophisticated advocacy, threat assessment, legislative and regulatory analysis, coalition building, crisis management, and communications counsel.

Contact: Penny Lee

lee@invariantgr.com

(202) 320-0821



SOURCE Invariant

