Invenergy Brings Energy Industry Veteran Andy Knapp on as Executive Vice President Public Affairs

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, the leading privately-held developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, today announced that Andy Knapp has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Public Affairs where he will lead communications, government affairs, and marketing activities. The newly created position will be based in Chicago, Illinois.

Knapp joins Invenergy from the Energy Workforce and Technology Council where he led the organization's ESG, energy transition and technology programs during a 2021 fellowship.

Knapp, a seasoned energy industry professional, previously led BP's upstream advocacy activities in the U.S. and Canada. Prior to BP he held numerous assignments at Exxon Mobil Corporation with domestic and international responsibilities. Knapp has extensive corporate leadership experience and has advocated on key public policy issues including wildlife and environmental stewardship, federal lands leasing, and decommissioning regulations.

"Andy has an excellent reputation as someone who understands the issues and knows how to effectively engage with a broad range of stakeholders. His senior-level experience in business and government brings an important strategic perspective to the Invenergy team and our partners," said Jim Murphy, President and Corporate Business Leader at Invenergy.

Knapp came to the energy sector from healthcare where he was the Vice President of Government Relations at Magellan Health Services. Prior to that he served in senior roles at the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Knapp graduated from Michigan State University with a double major in the James Madison College International Relations program and Spanish.

About Invenergy

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 29,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects. Learn about Invenergy at Invenergy.com.

