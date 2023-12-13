Invenergy Opens New Montreal Office, Expanding Footprint in Canada and Quebec

Invenergy

Invenergy

13 Dec, 2023

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, the leading privately held developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions, today celebrated the opening of a new office in Montreal. Located in the historic district of Old Montreal, the new office will serve as a regional hub for Invenergy's work in Quebec. 

"With nearly 35 years of personal experience leading companies that have served as longstanding energy partners for Quebec, I am proud to announce the opening of Invenergy's Montreal Office. This new space reaffirms Invenergy's dedication to communities, customers and partners in Canada and Quebec," said Michael Polsky, founder, and CEO of Invenergy. "Around the world, Invenergy leads the industry in creating innovative solutions to our most pressing energy challenges. This new regional office supports our global growth and will host the premier talent that defines our Canadian team." 

"At a time when Quebec is making major commitments to develop new clean energy generation capacity, this new regional hub will enable us to build on our track-record in the province and be the partner of choice to meet Quebec's ambitious energy goals," said Louis Robert, Vice President, Renewable Development.

Since 2005, Invenergy has commissioned over 1 gigawatt of clean, reliable power projects in Ontario and Quebec. Building on this track record, Invenergy's flagship Pohénégamook-Picard-Saint-Antonin-Wolastokuk (PPAW) Wind Energy Centre is in advanced stages of development and will generate up to 350 megawatts (MW) in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region in Quebec upon completion.

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation, transmission and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland. Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 30,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects. Learn about Invenergy at Invenergy.com

We're proud to share how we continued to be innovators building a sustainable world in our 2022 Invenergy Impact Report. Visit invenergyimpact2022.com to learn more.

