Invenergy Services Honored with 2019 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion for Commitment to Hiring Veterans

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, a leading privately-held global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, announced today that Invenergy Services received the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Gold Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor. The award recognizes companies who have demonstrated exemplary efforts to recruit, employ and retain our nation's veterans.

Invenergy values the commitment made by all men and women who have served in uniform, as well as the mission-driven dedication and technical expertise they bring to the company. More than 15% of Invenergy Services employees are veterans, spanning from wind technicians to plant managers at energy centers across the country.

"Receiving this award is an honor," said Alex George, Senior Vice President of Operations and Asset Management. "Veterans put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day, and Invenergy is proud to employ these men and women who bring dedication, strong work ethic, and leadership skills to help build a sustainable world."

The Invenergy Veterans Network (IVN), established in 2017, plays an integral role in developing Invenergy's veteran employees and supporting veteran causes within the communities of Invenergy's operating projects across the country. Invenergy is also a founding partner of Veterans Advanced Energy Summit, a national program that is designed to address the trends, technologies and policies that are shaping the energy sector and develop a community of veterans and allies committed to advancing U.S. energy leadership.

About Invenergy

We are innovators building a sustainable world. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale sustainable energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Japan, Poland and Scotland. Invenergy has successfully developed more than 24,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, and natural gas power generation facilities as well as advanced energy storage projects. For more information, please visit www.invenergyllc.com.

