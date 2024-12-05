Invenergy to Provide over 760MW in Renewable Energy, Supporting Meta's Energy needs in line with its Clean and Renewable Energy Goals

Total procured clean energy between the two companies now exceeds 1 gigawatt

New agreement contracted through four Invenergy-developed solar facilities

MENLO PARK, Calif. and CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc (Nasdaq: META) announced it has signed four contracts with Chicago-based energy owner, operator and developer, Invenergy, for 760 MW of clean energy. These new Environmental Attribute Purchase agreements (EAPAs) bring Meta's total clean energy procurement from Invenergy to over 1 GW.

"Energy demand is soaring—and Invenergy is excited to work with Meta to deliver long-term, clean energy solutions to support their operations," said Ted Romaine, Invenergy Executive Vice President of Origination. "As the largest privately held clean energy owner, operator and developer, we're pleased that Invenergy's utility-scale solar projects can contribute to meeting Meta's clean energy goals, while also providing good-paying jobs and generating millions in local economic benefits."

"Surpassing the 1 GW milestone in renewable energy procurement from Invenergy is a testament to Meta's commitment to matching our growing power needs with clean energy," said Urvi Parekh, Meta's Head of Global Energy. "We're grateful for Invenergy's long-term collaboration. These projects will help us continue our commitment to support all of our operations with 100% clean energy."

Meta's EAPAs are contracted through four Invenergy-developed facilities strategically located across the U.S. to meet soaring energy demand with domestically produced electricity. These solar energy centers include:

Hardin II Solar (OH) - 150 MW – Expected Commercial Operations 2024

Delilah II Solar (TX) - 150 MW – Expected Commercial Operations 2025

Tip Top Solar (NM) - 110 MW – Expected Commercial Operations 2026

Chalk Bluff Solar (AR) - 350 MW – Expected Commercial Operations 2027

The electricity from these projects will be delivered to the local grid, increasing regional reliability by delivering power to nearby homes and businesses, while Meta will receive clean energy credits for bringing new generation capacity online.

About Invenergy

Invenergy is accelerating cleaner, more reliable, affordable energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, build, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation, transmission and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Headquartered in Chicago, Invenergy has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 32,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects.

