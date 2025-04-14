Inveniam Acquires Hedgehog to Build Intelligent Data Infrastructure for Private Markets and Power Scalable Agentic AI

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inveniam Capital Partners, a leading data management platform for private market assets, today announced the acquisition of Hedgehog Invest Limited, an end-to-end digital platform for real-world asset investment. This strategic move advances Inveniam's mission to provide the data infrastructure Agentic AI requires to access, scale, and analyze the world's largest and least-digitized capital markets.

Inveniam and Hedgehog will accelerate AI adoption by transforming fragmented data into verifiable, auditable digital assets—powering automation, real-time pricing, and trusted analytics across tokenized securities, funds, derivatives, and ETFs.

"This acquisition is not about incremental efficiency—it's about foundational transformation," said Patrick O'Meara, Chairman and CEO of Inveniam. "With the Hedgehog team—comprised of multidisciplinary professionals with deep expertise in private markets, technology development, and blockchain solutions—we are able to scale our business more quickly. In addition, by integrating their existing infrastructure tools for tokenizing and distributing real-world assets, we are building the rails for digital, crypto, and cloud-based trading of alternative asset classes globally."

With Hedgehog's tokenization infrastructure now integrated, Inveniam delivers an AI-ready solution for structuring, trading, and distributing private assets across real estate, private credit, private equity, and infrastructure—bringing automation to traditionally illiquid markets.

"By joining forces with Inveniam, we're transforming how private market assets are managed and traded," said Michael Ward, Co-Founder of Hedgehog. "Our combined technologies will redefine the use of private datasets, paving the way for the systematic trading of private market assets," said Rob Lamb, Co-Founder of Hedgehog.

This partnership addresses four major trends:

Growth of institutional private markets

Intelligent edge-based data systems

Rise of tokenized real-world assets

AI-powered data orchestration

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data operating system for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, data marketplaces in private finance, and the systematic trading of private market assets.

About Hedgehog

Hedgehog provides infrastructure for tokenized private asset investments, supporting both primary issuance and secondary trading, democratizing access to private markets through intuitive digital solutions.

