Inveniam Acquires Storj to Power the Future of Decentralized Data Infrastructure

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inveniam Capital Partners ("Inveniam"), the global leader in decentralized AI technology for private markets, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Storj, the leading distributed and decentralized cloud platform. The agreement brings Storj's advanced storage and cloud computing infrastructure into Inveniam's tech ecosystem, further strengthening Inveniam's position as the industry-leading data operating system and orchestration solution for private market assets. With Inveniam's backing, Storj will accelerate its growth, enhance customer offerings, and fortify its core infrastructure all while maintaining seamless operations with no changes to existing service contracts, pricing, or leadership.

"Storj's unique technology is a critical enabler of Inveniam's mission and serves our growing customer base with a network that sets the standard for secure, high-performance decentralized storage and compute," said Patrick O'Meara, Chairman and CEO of Inveniam. "We're particularly excited to integrate the STORJ token into our ecosystem, driving greater utility and alignment across our platforms. Together, we're shaping the future of decentralized marketplaces and unlocking new growth opportunities for both companies."

"We're proud to join forces with Inveniam, a company that shares our mission and has demonstrated real success bringing Web3 technology to Web2 enterprises," said Colby Winegar, CEO of Storj. "Together, we're setting the standard for how Web3 technology delivers tangible value across industries. This partnership provides the resources and strategic alignment to accelerate our roadmap, expand our global reach, and scale with purpose while staying true to the core values that define Storj."

"When I joined Storj nearly eight years ago, our vision was to prove that distributed storage could be radically faster, more secure, more sustainable, and more cost-efficient than traditional cloud systems," said Ben Golub, Executive Chairman of Storj and incoming board member at Inveniam. "Seeing that vision come to life and now enter a new chapter with Inveniam is incredibly rewarding. This acquisition reinforces that distributed cloud infrastructure is the foundation for how enterprises will build and scale in the years ahead."

Storj will remain a legal entity, operating as a subsidiary of Inveniam. All existing customer, supplier, and community relationships will remain intact across Storj's storage, compute, data access and data compression solutions, and all Storj employees are expected to remain with the company. The STORJ token will continue to be supported as an important part of the Storj ecosystem and service. Storj CEO Colby Winegar will be leading the Storj subsidiary. Former Storj CEO and current Executive Chair, Ben Golub, will be joining the board of Inveniam.

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data operations management and orchestration solution for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, decentralized data marketplaces, and the systematic trading of private market assets. Learn more at www.inveniam.io .

About Storj

Storj delivers a fast unified cloud solution designed for global media, AI and creative workflows. Combining distributed storage, advanced compute, and cutting-edge file access, Storj delivers a unique platform that powers efficiency and innovation to operate on a global scale. Learn more at storj.io .

SOURCE Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc.