Invenio Imaging Appoints Adrian Whitford as Independent Board Director and Welcomes Biao He (Oak BioCapital) and John Seamans (Michigan Biomedical Venture Fund) to its Board

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenio Imaging, an innovator in fresh tissue imaging and artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Adrian Whitford as an Independent Board Director. The company also welcomed Biao He of Oak BioCapital and John Seamans of Michigan Biomedical Venture Fund to its Board of Directors, strengthening leadership as Invenio advances commercialization.

Whitford brings global commercialization and marketing leadership across oncology and digital health. He most recently served as Worldwide President, Monarch Robotics and Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson MedTech, where he helped lead commercialization and go-to-market efforts for robotic bronchoscopy at scale. He is currently President of Biobot Surgical, focused on robotic-assisted diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, and previously led digital health initiatives aimed at scaling programs that improve patient outcomes in respiratory and immunology.

"Adrian has a proven track record of translating clinically meaningful innovation into a clear value narrative that accelerates adoption," said Jay Trautman, PhD, President & CEO and Co-Founder of Invenio Imaging. "His experience in lung cancer commercialization, prostate cancer markets, and digital health will be highly valuable as we expand access to our platform. We also welcome Biao, whose appointment reflects Oak BioCapital's first investment, and we thank John for the long-standing support by the University of Michigan and for his medtech leadership."

"I'm excited to join Invenio's board and support the team as they bring timely, actionable information into procedure-driven cancer care," said Adrian Whitford. "Invenio is building a differentiated platform that combines rapid fresh tissue imaging with AI-enabled analysis, and I look forward to helping shape the commercialization and market strategy."

Invenio previously announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for NIO® Lung Cancer Reveal, an investigational AI image-analysis module designed to assist physicians in evaluating images from fresh bronchoscopic lung forceps biopsy specimens acquired with the NIO® Laser Imaging System. The investigational module is not cleared or approved for clinical use in the United States.

With its expanded Board, Invenio remains focused on commercialization and broadening access to its platform to support efficient clinical workflows and improve patient care.

About Invenio Imaging Inc.

Invenio Imaging is a privately held medical device company based in Santa Clara, California, dedicated to advancing the care of cancer patients by combining intraoperative fresh tissue imaging and artificial intelligence. The NIO® Laser Imaging System is FDA-registered and CE-marked and has been used in over 12,500 procedures across neurosurgery, bronchoscopy, urology, and endoscopy. Invenio's first AI product, NIO® Glioma Reveal, has received CE mark and is available for clinical use in Europe.

