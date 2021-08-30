Invenshure Announces GeneMatters acquisition as part of a $60M Series C financing of Genome Medical

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenshure announced today that GeneMatters has been acquired by Genome Medical, the leading nationwide genomic care delivery company. Founded by Invenshure and Jill Davies, a genetic counselor and thought leader in the field, GeneMatters is a Minneapolis-based company providing telehealth genetic counseling and software solutions that increase access to genetic services.

Invenshure previously announced an investment into GeneMatters by Casdin Capital in November of 2020 and this announcement further validates the company's technology and position in the marketplace. "While it has been rewarding to be a part of the progression of the company from start up to sale, perhaps the biggest satisfaction is our positive contribution to the impact of healthcare delivery," said Invenshure's Co-CEO, Troy Kopischke. "We are excited for the entire GeneMatters team and look forward with great anticipation to the power of the Genome Medical-GeneMatters combination and the continued transformation of genetic healthcare."

With the strategic addition of GeneMatters, Genome Medical will expand its clinical capacity and expertise across key clinical areas. Two prominent virtual genetics companies are being brought together, led by industry innovators who offer unmatched knowledge. Both companies share a similar mission and have a relentless dedication to providing the best patient care, customer solutions and service.

"It has been a great journey partnering with Invenshure to build GeneMatters, with a mission to increase access to genetic counseling and to support patient decision-making," said Jill Davies, Co-founder and President of GeneMatters. "We are thrilled to be joining forces with Genome Medical, a leader in the delivery of genomic medicine, who shares our mission, vision and passion for patient care."

GeneMatters will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Genome Medical Holding Company, with a focus on expanding the delivery of genetic services to community health systems and other partners. It will operate under the GeneMatters name and provide exceptional service to its customers.

The Series C financing was led by Casdin Capital, a committed and leading long-term investor in life sciences and genomics. New investors GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Amgen Ventures participated in this round alongside Genome Medical's existing investors, including Perceptive Advisors, LRVHealth, Echo Health Ventures, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Canaan Partners, Illumina Ventures, Revelation Partners, HealthInvest Equity Partners, Avestria Ventures, Flywheel Ventures, Dreamers Fund and Blue Ivy Ventures.

About Invenshure



Invenshure is a venture catalyst company focused on the creation and development of healthcare and biotechnology companies - built around novel IP from leading scientists and institutions. To learn more about Invenshure and our companies, visit www.Invenshure.com.

About GeneMatters

GeneMatters is a leading provider of telehealth genetic counseling and software solutions to increase access to genetic services. We deliver customizable solutions to hospitals, health networks, genetic testing labs and biopharmaceutical organizations to extend the capacity of existing genetic counseling teams, support new programs and increase patient engagement with genetic services. Our genetic expertise spans oncology, reproductive, cardiovascular and rare diseases. Founded in 2016 by Invenshure and Jill Davies, with a mission to increase patient access, GeneMatters is committed to outstanding service delivery, unwavering quality standards, high patient satisfaction and technology to simplify care. To learn more, visit gene-matters.com and follow @GeneMatters on Twitter Linkedin

