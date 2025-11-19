INVENT Appoints Former Microsoft and Red Hat Executive Jim Zimmerman as Chief AI Officer

Zimmerman to lead Invent's artificial intelligence strategy to enhance advisor productivity, ensure data protection, and bolster regulatory compliance across the wealth management industry

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INVENT, the leading platform solving for the integration and data management challenges in wealth management, announced today the appointment of Jim Zimmerman as its Chief AI Officer. Zimmerman joins Invent following a distinguished career at Microsoft and Red Hat, where he helped shape cloud, open-source, and AI strategies that transformed how enterprise developers deploy and manage technology at scale.

With over twenty years of experience in software engineering, enterprise development, and product leadership, Zimmerman has built a reputation as an innovator and strategic leader in the technology sector. His career began during the formative years of the internet, where he played pivotal roles in several pioneering startups specializing in online media, e-commerce, and social media technologies. These early ventures laid the foundation for his deep expertise in emerging digital platforms.

Zimmerman later joined Microsoft, where he managed critical partnerships with leading open-source organizations, including Red Hat. During his tenure, he led the development of the Azure Red Hat OpenShift service, a major initiative that enabled enterprise developers to deploy and manage containerized applications at scale. As a Black Belt Engineer at Microsoft, Zimmerman was instrumental in assisting large organizations with migrating applications to Kubernetes, facilitating their transition to modern cloud-native architectures.

Following his success at Microsoft, Zimmerman continued his career at Red Hat, first managing the North America Black Belt team and subsequently serving as a Principal Product Manager. In this role, he spearheaded the development of OpenShift on AWS and played a key part in defining the AI strategy for Red Hat's product management organization. These experiences uniquely position Zimmerman to lead INVENT's AI strategy with a strong focus on innovation, scale, and responsible technology adoption.

At Invent, Zimmerman will oversee the firm's AI strategy, governance, and implementation, ensuring that the company's rapidly growing suite of advisor technology solutions leverages AI responsibly, securely, and in alignment with strict regulatory and compliance standards.

"AI is changing how we build, think, and deliver technology," said Jim Zimmerman, Chief AI Officer at Invent. "In wealth management, the opportunity is enormous, but it comes with responsibility. Our mission is to help advisors harness the power of AI without compromising client confidentiality or regulatory integrity. My focus is to make sure our development velocity increases with AI, while maintaining the highest standards of data protection and compliance."

Zimmerman's appointment reflects Invent's commitment to building a domain-specific AI framework that not only accelerates development and automation but also establishes clear guardrails for privacy, data residency, and PII protection, all of which aree critical considerations in the financial services sector.

"Having a Chief AI Officer isn't just about building smarter technology, it's about building trusted technology," said Oleg Tishkevich, CEO of Invent. "Jim brings the rare combination of deep technical expertise and an enterprise-grade understanding of compliance, security, and open-source innovation. His leadership ensures that AI becomes an accelerator for advisors, not a risk."

Zimmerman has also been a featured speaker at several Red Hat and Microsoft conferences, including keynotes addressing audiences of more than 5,000 attendees on the future of open-source and Kubernetes development. His experience guiding large organizations through responsible AI adoption uniquely positions him to lead Invent's strategy as the firm scales its data-driven platform for wealth management enterprises, RIAs, and technology providers.

About Invent

Invent® is an AI-ready Data and Experience cloud platform serving more than 20,000 users, transforming fragmented financial information into trusted intelligence and streamlined workflows for RIAs, broker-dealers, OSJs, and bank wealth teams. Built on open standards and Data Vault 2.0, the INVENT Data Lakehouse unifies data from custodians, portfolio systems, CRMs, planning, insurance, trading, and documents into a governed single source of truth with Master Data Management (MDM) and granular entitlements. Layered on this foundation, a modular SuperApp architecture enables real-time analytics, automated workflows, and AI-driven advisor and client experiences. By modernizing legacy infrastructure and delivering secure, scalable, cloud-native building blocks, Invent empowers wealth and banking organizations to accelerate digital transformation, reduce operational complexity, and innovate at enterprise scale. www.invent.us.

SOURCE INVENT