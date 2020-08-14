Inventec Introduces Entei, the Advanced Storage Server System

According to market research by US-based Grand View Research , the size of the global next-generation data storage market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2019 to 2025. The growth is driven by increasing global penetration of the IoT in various businesses sectors and industries, where there is an immense need to store multiple forms of data.

The research also indicates that market players are currently focusing on the development of scalable, practical and flexible cloud platforms to fulfil the needs of those various businesses and industries in today's rapidly changing digital era.

Inventec Entei: 2U High Serviceability Hybrid Storage Array

Entei is powered by dual 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with twelve DIMM capacity (up to 768GB with 64GB DIMMs) in the whole system, laying a new foundation of scalability. Entei also supports Intel Optane persistent memory which capacity is up to 1TB.

This enables optimized workload for synergy across computing, network and storage, and provides a higher virtualized workload throughput and number of VM density, a great boost in performance, security, agility and efficiency, while catering to a wide range of key workloads.

Ultra-Dense in 2U Form Factor

Entei supports 24x 3.5" and 4x 2.5" form factor hot-swappable drives with easy serviceability, providing balanced computing power and storage capacity, flexible I/O expansibility, and hardware redundancy. Together with multiple storage options for greater flexibility and scalability including NVMe support in the rear for a caching layer, Entei also includes 2x M.2 via interposer connection and a variety of storage mezzanine cards.

"Entei is an ideal hybrid system for warm storage and is applicable to further storage applications. By optimizing the ratio of SSDs and HDDs, it can highly accelerate IOPS and throughput performance while offering excellent storage capacity. Also, Entei's drawer design for easier drive maintenance is a particular design feature which provides convenience to its users," said George Lin, General Manager of Business Unit VI, Inventec Enterprise Business Group (Inventec EBG).

Great Density and Scalability

Entei adopts the Intel® C621 chipset, supports dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and has up to 768GB of DDR4 memory. Hosting 3 PCIe x16 lanes, enabling expansion of up to 4 PCIe cards (two x8, two x16) with riser boards.

Flexible Network Configuration

Lastly, Entei offers an OCP NIC mezzanine option, ranging from 10G Ethernet to 40G (optical or Base-T, compatible with OCP 2.0). This allows high-speed performance and I/O flexibility, catering to suitable demands of different application procedures.

About Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG)



Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG) was established in 1998 and has been focusing on the design and manufacturing of server systems in Inventec Corporation. Over decades, Inventec EBG has been the key server system supplier of the global branding clients.

For more information, please visit: https://ebg.inventec.com/

Follow "Inventec Data Center Solutions" on LinkedIn and Wechat to receive their latest news and announcements.

Inventec logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Inventec Corporation.

Intel, the Intel logo, the Intel Inside logo and Xeon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Inventec