Inventec Introduces Golduck, a 1U High Performance Server For Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Inventec's Golduck

Golduck is a dual socket server that supports AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processors, with TDPs of up to 165W. Its ground-up design can transform businesses by allowing them to adopt a server system that offers high core counts with massive memory support and I/O capabilities.

Thanks to the AMD Secure Processor embedded within the AMD EPYC processor, Golduck employs advanced hardware enabled security features that are designed to help protect software and data for customers, including AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) which encrypts virtualized data in use, helping protect data from other VMs and a malicious Hypervisor.

It is a response to the increasing workloads of users, with 2 standard PCIe® slots and up to 12 NVMe/SATA SSDs contained in a 1U form factor.

A secure solution amid growing demand for digital capabilities

According to a JP Morgan equipment finance report in 2019, "Both consumers and businesses are increasing their use of streaming services, cloud computing and other data-intensive functions. This demand has collectively spurred greater investment in server and cloud infrastructure ecosystems that can handle next-generation data workloads." [1]

The need for secure server systems is reflected in the worldwide expansion of mega data centers that can handle massive workloads without compromising data security, and has especially been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, as businesses look to build resilience by stepping up their digital capabilities.

Inventec Golduck server system is able to offer customers a reliable yet flexible solution with

industry-leading core count (of up to 128 cores with two processors)

up to 4.0 TB memory per processor, with an integrated memory controller (up to 32x DDR4 DIMM)

CPU TDP support up to 165W

support up to 165W 2x PCIe® 4 x16

high speed I/O connectivity

With AMD EPYC™ processors, Golduck can help customers meet the emerging needs of modern software-defined datacenters, offering a hyper-converged infrastructure with high scalability and flexibility, which is perfectly applicable for database management and analytics, private/ hybrid cloud environments, and virtualized infrastructure.

