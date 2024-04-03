Inventec Unveils P8000IG6 - The Most Advanced Platform for AI and HPC Workloads

Based on the NVIDIA® HGX™ AI supercomputing platform, the server is designed around flexibility and scalability — enabling data centers to rapidly and seamlessly expand for the most advanced workloads

TAIPEI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventec (TPE: 2356), a global leader in high-powered servers headquartered in Taiwan, is launching its P8000IG6 server for rapidly and flexibly scaling up data center capacity to take on the most advanced AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

The Most Advanced Platform for AI and HPC Workloads

As new AI technologies proliferate, demand for data centers is growing quickly. According to McKinsey, data center operators are caught between the need for more capacity and rising capital costs, resulting in more data centers relying on prefabricated and modular solutions to expand while reducing setup time.

"In the age of AI, data centers are increasingly faced with the need to rapidly scale up capacity — and Inventec's P8000IG6 server is the answer," notes George Lin, VP of Business Unit VI, Inventec Enterprise Business Group (Inventec EBG). "Not only does our modular design deliver rapid deployment and maximal flexibility, but its leading-edge technology enables our customers to run the most advanced applications."

Top-tier performance with maximum flexibility

Powered by up to eight GPUs, P8000IG6 is built around the NVIDIA® HGX™ AI supercomputing platform, optimized for the most advanced AI and HPC workloads, and customers can select from NVIDIA® H100, H200, or B100 GPUs. To ensure seamless interconnectivity, NVIDIA® NVLink® and NVSwitch® accelerate communication among all eight onboard GPUs, while Inventec's switchboard bridges the server's GPUs with others in the data center and offers maximum bandwidth for GPU Direct RDMA.

In a separate tray from the GPUs, the motherboard is powered by Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors (Eagle Stream) — with both 4th Gen and 5th Gen as options.

With its modular design, the server enables rapid deployment and installation, facilitates expansion and upgrading existing infrastructure, and provides extensive compatibility for use with other types of servers. Inventec's experts also offer white-glove customization for data centers in need of specialized solutions.

Leading connectivity, power, and cooling

Adding to its array of top technologies, P8000IG6 offers the latest DDR5 SDRAM and PCIe Gen. 5.0 connectivity. To boost power efficiency and reliability, its CPU and GPU modules have decoupled power sources — 12V and 54V, respectively. In addition, both air and liquid cooling options further expand its customizability.

Maintenance made easy

On top of rapid deployment and seamless expansion, the modular design of the P8000IG6 streamlines maintenance. The CPU and GPU are separated into different trays, and there are several modules — including for the fans, power supply, and NIC — combining with the tool-less design for service and maintenance made simple.

About Inventec

Founded in 1975, Inventec manufactures computers, telephones, notebooks, and servers and has developed a strong foundation for global success. Through its variety of products, strategic alliances, supply-chain integration, expanded business scale, and enhanced long-term competitiveness, the company has achieved numerous milestones while adhering to the values of innovation, quality, open-mindedness, and execution. In recent years, Inventec has increasingly been more active in industries such as cloud computing, wireless communication, intelligent devices and IoT.

About Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG)

Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG) was established in 1998 and has been focusing on the design and manufacturing of server systems in Inventec Corporation. Over decades, Inventec EBG has been the key server system supplier for numerous global brands.

For more information, please visit https://ebg.inventec.com/en.

