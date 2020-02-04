Invented in Philly, Perfected at Miami Grill® Limited Time Only Philly Cheesesteak Promotion Underway

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Grill®, the iconic, fast-casual restaurant chain, has brought back by popular demand its limited-time Philly cheesesteak promotion – a fan favorite that makes guests feel like they are experiencing the City of Brotherly Love.

From now until March 1, Miami Grill is offering a half chicken Philly for $4.99, as well as a half Philly cheesesteak for $5.99 with choice of the brand's award-winning seasoned fries, Greek, Garden side salad or coleslaw.

Miami Grill

"The Philly has been one of our signature items for over 30 years," said Jonathan H. Vogel, Chief Operating Officer for Miami Grill. "Our fans crave our Philly cheesesteaks and look forward to starting the year with this promotion. Not only do they look forward to it, but they expect and demand it."

Miami Grill's Philly cheesesteaks feature authentic marinated steak made in Philadelphia, cooked fresh to order with onions and cheese right on the grill, and served on a freshly toasted Italian sub roll. Menu selections and full descriptions are available at www.mymiamigrill.com.

"We use a proprietary recipe sourced directly from a supplier in Philadelphia, which, of course, is the birthplace of the iconic world-famous sandwich," added Vogel. "We're always striving for authenticity and the highest quality for our guests."

Miami Grill is your centralized location for dining, drinks and party platter needs, including office and home parties. In addition to Philly cheesesteaks, it offers a diverse menu with other signature items such as wings, gyros, fresh Angus steak burgers, imported and domestic beer and wine. Everything is always made to order with fresh ingredients and quality guest service.

About Miami Grill®

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast-casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian "Pitbull" Pérez. Miami Grill ® and its "Everything Goes ®" concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com.

