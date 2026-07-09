InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Improved Way to Power Outdoor Holiday Lights (MHO-747)

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "During the holidays, people often deal with the hassle of powering outdoor decorations when there are no convenient outlets, and it is too cloudy to rely on solar panels. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor from West Jordan, Utah. As a result, they developed the SEASON SPARK POWER BASE, designed to blend convenience, safety, and seasonal practicality into one simple power device.

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: SEASON SPARK POWER BASE for Outdoor Lights & Decor

Provides a reliable, rechargeable power source for outdoor holiday lights.





Eliminates the problems associated with using traditional power outlets, cords, solar lights, etc.





Could enhance the outdoor display. InventHelp Client's Invention for Households

With more consumers seeking an improved way to power outdoor holiday lights and décor, there may be a demand for an improved power device. The SEASON SPARK POWER BASE offers a compact and convenient design that is easy to charge and use.

Potential Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The design has been submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp.





The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.





For more information, visit www.seasonsparkpowerbase.com. Or contact Lora Hamilton at 435-714-4401 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Assistance, Guidance, and Potential Visibility

InventHelp is one of America's largest and longest-running invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's provides services on how to present, promote and protect inventions. InventHelp has a network of regional sales offices across the U.S. and Canada. With its Invention Services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry, either through us or on their own. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp