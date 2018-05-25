InventHelp ACL Invented (FED-1889)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Graham, Wash., thought there needed to be a simple and secure way to lock ammo cans, so he invented the ACL.

The ACL provides an effective way to lock a box of ammo. In doing so, it ensures that ammo is secure and protected. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for gun owners. Additionally, the ACL is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.