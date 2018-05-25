InventHelp ACL Invented (FED-1889)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Graham, Wash., thought there needed to be a simple and secure way to lock ammo cans, so he invented the ACL.
The ACL provides an effective way to lock a box of ammo. In doing so, it ensures that ammo is secure and protected. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for gun owners. Additionally, the ACL is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a can of ammo to be easily locked when needed."
The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FED-1889, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
