InventHelp All-In-One Supply Package for Dog Owners Invented (QCY-481)

"Just like packing up a diaper bag for an outing with a baby, dog owners need to pack up necessary supplies for a day in the park with their pooch. My invention will provide a convenient package that includes typical dog supplies," said the inventor. The DOGGIE VENDOR provides a pet owner with all the items needed for a walk in the park or travel in a car. It eliminates the need to carry a bag of supplies. With this novel and practical packaging, pet supplies can be easily carried along and dispensed when necessary.

