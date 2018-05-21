InventHelp Inventor: Alternative Fence is Convenient, Non-Invasive and Eco-Friendly (FED-1805)

The patent-pending ECO FENCE provides an alternative kind of fence for a property. It doesn't require invasive building, which complies with community zoning laws. In general, it saves time, effort and money.



Producible in different sizes, colors and designs, the ECO FENCE is suitable for households, apartments, retirement homes, veterinarians, etc. Other details include: ergonomic, versatile, eco-friendly, easy to use, movable (not permanent), no post-hole digging, unlimited color choice and styles, never rots, eliminates termite infestation and can be curved for round borders.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

