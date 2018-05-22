InventHelp Inventor Alternative Trim Enhances the Look of Home Exteriors (HUN-443)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the unique trim of her grandparents' home, an inventor from League City, Texas, decided that there should be an alternative trim style for home exteriors that will both draw attention and improve aesthetic quality.
The patent-pending BROMEH TRIM provides enhancement of the look of a home's exterior. It both draws attention and improves aesthetic quality. It also prevents having to be relegated to conventional trim.
Decorative, versatile and durable, the BROMEH TRIM can be offered as a special service by contractors and home designers.
The inventor has created a prototype of her idea.
The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-HUN-443, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
SOURCE InventHelp
