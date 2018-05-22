InventHelp Inventor: AQUA OUT Removes Excess Water from Ears Quickly and Easily (LCC-3547)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Fayetteville, Pa., wanted to solve his children's ear problems, so he came up with an effective way to remove water that's stuck in the ears. "AQUA OUT is as easy as 1, 2, 3," he said. "Water in your ear? Make it disappear!"

AQUA OUT is a remedy that allows for quick and easy removal of excess water from ear interiors. This relieves pressure and discomfort. It also prevents "swimmer's ear" and infections. As a result, it promotes relief and peace of mind.