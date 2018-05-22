InventHelp Inventor: AQUA OUT Removes Excess Water from Ears Quickly and Easily (LCC-3547)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Fayetteville, Pa., wanted to solve his children's ear problems, so he came up with an effective way to remove water that's stuck in the ears. "AQUA OUT is as easy as 1, 2, 3," he said. "Water in your ear? Make it disappear!"
AQUA OUT is a remedy that allows for quick and easy removal of excess water from ear interiors. This relieves pressure and discomfort. It also prevents "swimmer's ear" and infections. As a result, it promotes relief and peace of mind.
Compact, portable, effective and easy to use, AQUA OUT is suitable for the general population but ideal for swimmers.
The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-LCC-3547, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
