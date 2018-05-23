"Our baby was sweating and uncomfortable during the summer. As the interior car temperature increases, so does the temperature in a car seat. Our invention will help regulate the comfort level of children sitting in their car seats," said the inventors. The BABY COOL helps keep babies and young children comfortable in all weather conditions. It allows parents to control the temperature a child experiences in his/her seat. This will, in turn, protect the child from extreme heat or cold temperatures. Ultimately, this improved car seat will prevent a child from becoming fussy due to uncomfortable temperatures.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-PHO-2451, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-car-seat-temperature-control-system-invented-pho-2451-300651298.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

