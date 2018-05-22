InventHelp Inventor: Clean the Feet With Minimal Effort With TIDY TOES (KSC-1275)

This device allows for easier scrubbing and cleaning of the feet while taking a shower. It eliminates the need to bend over or lift the legs, which prevents strain, struggle and frustration. Overall, it promotes convenience, comfort and peace of mind.



Ergonomic, compact, easy to use and producible in many design variations, patent-pending TIDY TOES is suitable for the general population but ideal for the elderly, injured people, post-surgery patients, obese people, etc.



The original design was submitted to the Kansas City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-KSC-1275, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

