An inventor from Salt Lake City, Utah, has invented the patent-pending MODIFIED CONDUIT BENDER HANDLE, a modified handle for a manual conduit bender that improves the ease and accuracy of laying out bends and offsets. "I have been an electrical contractor for 15 years and have bent miles of conduit. No amount of practice can allow the ability to know and mark measurements without another tool," said the inventor. "My invention makes the process of measuring and marking much easier and straightforward." MODIFIED CONDUIT BENDER HANDLE provides a means of marking a straight, axial line on conduits prior to bending, thereby helping making it easier to align bends within the same plane.

This invention increases the ease and accuracy at which such bends could be produced, as well as increases the overall productivity and efficiency of an electrical contractor. Additionally, it can be adapted for use with most typical manual conduit bender heads.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-STU-2146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-conduit-marking-and-bending-device-invented-stu-2146-300651368.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

