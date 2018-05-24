InventHelp Inventor Creates Educational Resource Kit for Children (CCT-4111)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents are always looking for new and better ways to give their young children an edge when it comes to education. That is exactly why an inventor from Blue Ash, Ohio, came up with an idea that can help them achieve this.
He developed a prototype for MAGIC JOEY to employ augmented reality to teach children. As such, it provides a mobile learning environment, using visualization to develop creativity. Furthermore, it is lightweight, compact and easy to transport. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. It is also versatile, practical and user friendly. In addition, it makes a great children's gift for any occasion.
The inventor's personal interests inspired the idea. "Competitive products focus on entertainment, but I wanted to use augmented reality for educational purposes," he said.
The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
