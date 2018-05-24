InventHelp Inventor Creates Educational Resource Kit for Children (CCT-4111)

He developed a prototype for MAGIC JOEY to employ augmented reality to teach children. As such, it provides a mobile learning environment, using visualization to develop creativity. Furthermore, it is lightweight, compact and easy to transport. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. It is also versatile, practical and user friendly. In addition, it makes a great children's gift for any occasion.

The inventor's personal interests inspired the idea. "Competitive products focus on entertainment, but I wanted to use augmented reality for educational purposes," he said.



