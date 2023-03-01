InventHelp Inventor Creates Newly Improved Hanger Design (TRO-801)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed to increase the space in my closet," said an inventor from Toronto, Ontario, Canada "so I invented the MODERN HANGER. My design offers a thinner hanger for space in your closet, and retail spaces. Clothing doesn't fall off and your closet will look better organized."

The patent-pending invention provides a thin and customizable design that offers increased space in closet organization. This design could also be beneficial in retail areas. This design will save time and energy with its flexibility. The new structure will allow its user to customize their hanger to anyone or multiple pieces of clothing. The newly improved design makes it perfect for organization and storage.

The original design was submitted to the Mississauga, ON sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. TRO-801, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp