The patent-pending BED PANTS provide a more contemporary and masculine alternative to traditional bedding. BED PANTS offers a modern, fresh design that is a perfect complement to the new trend in bed frames. The design features a box-spring cover with a clean line; no frills, ruffles or overhang. The result can enhance the style and appearance of a bedroom. The invention features an attractive design that is convenient and easy to use, so it is ideal for households and hotels. Additionally, the BED PANTS are easy to remove for washing, and they are producible in various colors and materials.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a more modern and contemporary style to bedding which is a perfect complement to the new trend in bed frames."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9896, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-designs-bed-pants-tor-9896-300633920.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

