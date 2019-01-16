InventHelp Inventor Designs Convenient Fishing Accessory (ROH-575)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to hold fishing rods and your favorite drinks while fishing," said an inventor, from Onyx, Calif., "so I invented GARY'S FISHING GEAR."

The invention provides a convenient, hands-free way to hold a fishing rod. It also enables an individual to keep food and drinks cold while fishing. As a result, it eliminates the need to constantly hold a fishing rod and it could increase comfort and relaxation. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. It is very convenient when fishing in hard surface areas where a stake cannot be put in the ground. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make a fishing trip more enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

