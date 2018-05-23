InventHelp Inventor Designs Easier Way to See and Retrieve Bottled Beverages (SFO-460)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When lighting is poor or it's nighttime, it can be difficult to see and retrieve bottled drinks, and there can be confusion over which drink belongs to which person. "In order to solve these problems, I came up with the idea for the recap," said an inventor from Union City, Calif.
The RECAP allows for easier seeing of a bottled beverage in dim lighting or at night. It eliminates the need for frustrating searches and/or premature replacement of drinks. It also enables people to identify their drinks quickly and easily.
Versatile and easy to use, the RECAP also is designed for ergonomic grip by people with arthritis and other manual disabilities.
The original design was submitted to the San Francisco office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-SFO-460, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
