InventHelp Inventor Designs Easier Way to See and Retrieve Bottled Beverages (SFO-460)

News provided by

InventHelp

11:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When lighting is poor or it's nighttime, it can be difficult to see and retrieve bottled drinks, and there can be confusion over which drink belongs to which person. "In order to solve these problems, I came up with the idea for the recap," said an inventor from Union City, Calif.

The RECAP allows for easier seeing of a bottled beverage in dim lighting or at night. It eliminates the need for frustrating searches and/or premature replacement of drinks. It also enables people to identify their drinks quickly and easily.

Versatile and easy to use, the RECAP also is designed for ergonomic grip by people with arthritis and other manual disabilities.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-SFO-460, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-designs-easier-way-to-see-and-retrieve-bottled-beverages-sfo-460-300651358.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

Also from this source

11:30 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Lockout for Industrial Valves...

11:30 ET InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Designs Easier Way to See and Retrieve Bottled Beverages (SFO-460)

News provided by

InventHelp

11:45 ET