InventHelp Inventor Designs Electronic Safety Device (CNC-336)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Charlotte, N.C., wanted to fulfill the need for an electronic device which would prohibit mobile device operation by a motorist while driving for texting or emailing. Voice call and GPS location navigation services will be enabled by the vehicle's wireless functions.

The TEXT PROTECT eliminates distractions caused by a mobile device while driving. It automatically disables a mobile device for the duration of the time the vehicle is in active operation. It also promotes safety and provides peace of mind for concerned parents. Additionally, it is easily adapted to different vehicles.

"I've seen multiple accidents, from fender benders to causalities, due to people using their phone while driving via talking or texting," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

