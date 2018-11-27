InventHelp Inventor Designs Garage Lifting Device (HTT-6627)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to elevate an existing garage," said an inventor, from Panora, Iowa, "so I invented the GARAGE LIFTING TOOL."

The invention provides an improved way to lift an older garage to gain ceiling height. In doing so, it eliminates the need to build a new taller garage. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance safety and efficiency. It would add to the resale value of the property. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could enhance the interior vertical space of an old garage. The average person can lift a garage in a day and could fully finish a complete project in a weekend or two."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTT-6627, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

