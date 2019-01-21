InventHelp Inventor Designs Modified Treatment for Anaphylactic Shock (NJD-1786)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse practitioner and I thought there could be a better treatment option for people with severe allergies," said an inventor, from Allentown, N.J., "so I invented patent pending DEY SPRAY."

The invention provides an effective way to help treat anaphylactic shock. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional epinephrine medications. As a result, it could enhance safety and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with severe allergies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a less intimidating way to treat anaphylactic shock and at the same time prevent harm or death from injection devices."

