InventHelp Inventor Designs MOSQUITO TRAP (HLW-1966)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Miami, Fla., thought there needed to be a simple way to eliminate unwanted mosquitoes, so he invented the MOSQUITO TRAP.
The MOSQUITO TRAP offers an effective way to control mosquito populations. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use insecticides and sprays. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features an environmentally-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the MOSQUITO TRAP is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a safer alternative to harmful bug sprays and traps."
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-1966, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
