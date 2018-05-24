The MOSQUITO TRAP offers an effective way to control mosquito populations. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use insecticides and sprays. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features an environmentally-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the MOSQUITO TRAP is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a safer alternative to harmful bug sprays and traps."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-1966, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-designs-mosquito-trap-hlw-1966-300651524.html

SOURCE InventHelp

