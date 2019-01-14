InventHelp Inventor Designs New Educational Toy for Children (NPL-239)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun, new educational toy to help teach children about the alphabet," said an inventor, from Naples, Fla., "so I invented the ALPHABETTY/ALPHABOB DOLL."

The invention provides a fun way for children to learn about the alphabet. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional educational toys. As a result, it could enhance education and it could provide added entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children ages 3 to 7. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables children to have fun while learning."

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-239, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

