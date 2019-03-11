InventHelp Inventor Designs New Massage Accessory (SOG-318)

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a discreet and fashionable way to relieve back, neck and shoulder pain," said an inventor, from Stockton, Calif., "so I invented the LUXURY THERAPEUTIC MASSAGE."

The invention provides an effective way to help soothe minor aches and pains in the neck, shoulders and back. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional massage devices and accessories. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could increase style. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily soothe discomfort, pain and pressure."

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-318, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

