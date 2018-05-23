InventHelp Inventor Designs Oxygen Aid for Post-Surgery Patients (SUU-431)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since there's no way to administer oxygen to patients that are being transferred to a recovery location, an inventor from Park Hills, Mo., decided that there should be a way to keep oxygen delivery constant instead of interrupting it in such a situation.

The patent-pending OXYGEN CAP allows for better oxygen administration for a patient during transport to the recovery room. It eliminates interruption of oxygen aid, which helps improve the safety and health of the patient. As a result, it promotes efficiency and peace of mind.

Ergonomic and easy to use, the OXYGEN CAP is suitable for anesthesia technicians and recovery-room nurses and is usable with laryngeal mask airway devices.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-SUU-431, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

