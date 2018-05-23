InventHelp Inventor Designs Oxygen Aid for Post-Surgery Patients (SUU-431)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since there's no way to administer oxygen to patients that are being transferred to a recovery location, an inventor from Park Hills, Mo., decided that there should be a way to keep oxygen delivery constant instead of interrupting it in such a situation.

The patent-pending OXYGEN CAP allows for better oxygen administration for a patient during transport to the recovery room. It eliminates interruption of oxygen aid, which helps improve the safety and health of the patient. As a result, it promotes efficiency and peace of mind.