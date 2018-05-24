InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560)

The PET CART provides a more effective way to transport pet carriers from your car onto a plane. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry pet carriers. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable design which folds down flat that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, the PET CART is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design makes traveling with pets easier."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LGI-2560, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

