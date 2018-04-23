InventHelp Inventor Designs SMART TOOLS (TOR-9898)

SMART TOOLS provide an effective way to locate tools. In doing so, they help to prevent lost, misplaced or stolen tools. As a result, they save time and effort and they eliminate hassles and frustrations. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, SMART TOOLS are producible in design variations. The GPS-based tracking system incorporated directly into tools, it has no range and can be tracked anywhere in North America.

The inventor described the invention design, "With an easy-to-use GPS-based receiver app on your smartphone, my design eliminates the need to search for your tools, so you will always know where your tools are."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

