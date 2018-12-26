InventHelp Inventor Designs Vehicle Safety System for Children (CNC-338)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a safe and simple way to prevent children from being accidentally left behind in the car," said an inventor, from Lenoir, N.C., "so I invented the FORGET ME NOT CHILD ALARM."

The safety system provides an effective way to prevent a child from being left behind in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it could help to prevent heat or cold related injuries. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, and is patent pending.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection and safety for children."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-338, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

