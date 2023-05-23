InventHelp Inventor Develops 3 D Holographic/Motorcycle Helmet (RKH-493)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylish new motorcycle helmet to attract the attention of others while also providing the rider with a high level of personal protection," said an inventor, from Midlothian, Va., "so I invented the 3 D HOLOGRAPHIC/MOTORCYCLE HELMET. My design could encourage more motorcyclists to wear full-face helmet protection on a regular basis."

The invention provides a unique design for a motorcycle helmet. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing a dull and boring protective helmet. As a result, it enhances style and safety and it could attract attention. The invention features a fun and distinctive design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for motorcyclists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-493, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp