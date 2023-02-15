InventHelp Inventor Develops 3 In 1 Toothbrush to Improve Oral Hygiene (BEC-271)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better product for brushing, flossing and cleaning teeth at home, while traveling or on-the-go," said an inventor, from Concord, N.H., "so I invented the 3 IN 1 TOOTHBRUSH. My design would eliminate the need to carry a full-sized toothbrush, container of floss, and tube of toothpaste separately."

The invention provides a more convenient device for practicing oral hygiene while on-the-go. In doing so, it ensures that a toothbrush, floss, pick, and paste are readily available. As a result, it enables the user to easily clean teeth and freshen breath and it could improve oral hygiene. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for travelers, workers, etc.

