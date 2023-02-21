InventHelp Inventor Develops a Baseball Umpire Safety Device (LAX-1510)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a retired umpire, I thought there should be a way to protect your feet from foul tips," said an inventor from Alhambra, Calif., "so I invented SAFETY TIP. It would protect feet at all times during baseball and softball games."

The patent-pending invention prevents injuries to the toes and toenails for baseball and softball umpires, providing them with added safety and peace of mind. It may reduce the amount of time, energy, and money on trips to an emergency room, primary care physician, or orthopedic surgeon. This efficient and effective invention is easy to use, quickly and easily positioned as well as compact, easily stored and transported.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1510, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

