InventHelp Inventor Develops a Safe & Sturdy Lawn Chair (KOC-993)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have used various lawn chairs that easily break and always sink into the ground," said an inventor from Plymouth, Ill. "This inspired me to develop a better outdoor chair that would be stronger and more stable."

He developed the patent pending BIGFOOT LAWN CHAIR COMPANY to provide a sturdy chair that would reduce the amount of money associated with replacing a broken chair. This invention would also prevent slouching and stress and strain on the back and spine. Additionally, it would spare the user the time, effort and aggravation associated with pulling the chair out of the ground.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-993, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

