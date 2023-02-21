InventHelp Inventor Develops a Secure Package Delivery Unit (LAX-1509)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked at the post office and saw an issue with people living in rural areas that had to come in everyday to pick up packages," said an inventor from Oxnard, Calif., "so I invented PACKMAIL BOXES. As time went on, I added specific features that make the delivery unit more universal."

The patent-pending invention offers protection of package/parcel and mail deliveries from theft and protects deliveries from inclement weather. The unit could also prevent unnecessary trips to postal centers in order to receive packages and mail safely. Convenient and easy to use it provides peace of mind to all residents and especially those who are away from home for extended periods of time. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

