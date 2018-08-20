InventHelp Inventor Develops AC ALERT (TPA-2668)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a better way to alert a household if an air conditioning system clogged or overflowed," said an inventor, from Pinellas Park, Fla., "so I invented the AC DRYWALL PLASTER ALERT."

The AC ALERT provides an effective way to detect a clogged drain or problem with an air conditioning system. In doing so, it could help to prevent unwanted overflows and damage. As a result, it increases protection and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the AC DRYWALL PLASTER ALERT can be adapted for use on most air conditioning systems.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that a problem can be easily detected and repaired."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2668, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

