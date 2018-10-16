InventHelp Inventor Develops A/C CONDENSER COVER (BMA-5251)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved cover for a unitary air conditioner condenser," said an inventor, from Worcester, Mass., "so I invented the A/C CONDENSER COVER."

The patent pending A/C CONDENSER COVER provides a more effective way to cover and protect an A/C condenser. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional A/C covers. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent damage caused by leaves, dirt and other debris. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, the A/C CONDENSER COVER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables the air conditioner to properly work even if the homeowner accidentally forgets to remove the cover."

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

