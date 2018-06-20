The ACCURINE COLLECTION CUP provides a more effective way to collect and transfer a urine specimen. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional urine collection cups. As a result, it enhances comfort and hygiene. The patented invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women and the general population. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent messes and spills when collecting a urine specimen."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3423, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-acc-urine-collection-cup-dll-3423-300667376.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

