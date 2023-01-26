InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Inserting/Removing Contact Lenses (TLS-251)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and quick way to insert and remove contact lenses," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the CONTACT LENZ INSERTOR. My design could eliminate the transfer of germs and dirt as well as the potential scratching of the eye with a fingernail."

The invention provides an effective accessory for inserting and removing contact lenses. In doing so, it allows the user to view the entire eye for easy placement and removal atop the cornea. As a result, it increases hygiene, safety and optical health and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear contact lenses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

